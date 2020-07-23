Cancer claims life of North Okanagan man at 43

Ben Fuller's battle with colon cancer lasted nearly five months

Enderby resident Benjamin Fuller (pictured with wife Kristina) died July 16 after battling colon cancer which had spread. (Submitted Photos)

An Enderby man’s battle with cancer has come to an end.

Benjamin Michael Fuller died July 16, after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in February.

“At 43, too young and too soon. I’m just heart broken and can’t even believe it’s real,” wife Kris Fuller said.

Ben was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital July 16 after struggling to catch his breath. It was there that Kris saw his pain and heard his words to make it his last night.

“His time with me was way too short, but he got to call it… and his pain was finally over.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

“He was an amazing husband to Kristina,” sister Lisa Wright said.

Born August 6, 1976 in Saskatchewan, but Ben called B.C. home for the past 20 years.

He met and married, Kris in 2016 at Polson Park in Vernon.

“Selfless, quiet and strong, he always put others first and never hesitated when called to help a friend or neighbour,” his obituary reads.

Kris and Ben lived in Enderby and he built a house for the two of them full of greenery, craftsmanship and love.

Ben is also lovingly remembered by mother Carol Pegg, siblings Carrie Williams (Dale), Amanda Wolfenden (Erik), Zak Pegg (Christine) and nieces Isabelle and Cassy, grandfather, Eugene Landry, and stepfather Robert Pegg.

A private celebration of life will be held with family only on Sunday, July 26.

“Please do not send flowers – she is surrounded by all the flowers in Ben’s garden and that is all she wants,” Wright said.

