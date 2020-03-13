Cancelled: Events nixed by coronavirus in Hope and area

Hockey, LEGO, music all take a hit as self isolation is advised

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.

The list of events being cancelled in and around Hope began to grow late this week, as public officials attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to major sports leagues announcing cancellations throughout the week, Hockey Canada has nixed the rest of the hockey season. That will include the South Coast Women’s Hockey League provincial championship, which was slated for later this month at the Hope Arena.

Here is a current list of the events that have been cancelled or postponed in the Hope area. If you have an event that’s been cancelled, email news@hopestandard.com.

• The fourth annual LEGO show at Silver Creek elementary has also been cancelled. That event was to be held Saturday, March 14 and is a fundraiser for the school, featuring the Vancouver LEGO Club.

• A house pole ceremony was set to take place on March 13 at Hope secondary school. The event organizers made the decision to postpone following the government’s request that all events including more than 250 people be cancelled. Watch for a date for this ceremony in the future.

• A concert by Steve Palmer to be held March 22 at the Hope United Church has been cancelled.

