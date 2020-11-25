Canadian’s favourite pastime

The Burns Lake Rotary Club's annual auction was a success despite the changes they had to make due to Covid restrictions. Chantal Tom and Rick Dobbs were the co-chairs for the aution committee. Dobbs said, "We were just a little shy of the $50,000 mark but then Klaus Posselt from Tahtsa Timber decided to donate $50 for the first 30 pellets of firewood they have been selling, to bring us up to the $50k mark. Other years, we make it to around $30,000." Seen here Rick Dobbs (L) and rotarian Lynn Synotte. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)