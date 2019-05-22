Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard to practice oil spill response in Victoria waters

A three-hour drill will happen on May 23

The Canadian Coast Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard are partnering in an oil spill response drill from May 22-23.

Together, the two government organizations will practice the roles of their joint response plan, the Canada-United States Joint Marine Pollution Contingency Plan, Pacific Annex (CANUSPAC Annex) and test moving response equipment and personnel across the Canadian/US border.

Pollution crews from both countries will use specialized equipment throughout the drill while cooperating with oil spill response organizations and federal and state agencies.

The drill will also include the use of aerial equipment.

On May 22 the drill activities happened in American waters near Port Angeles, while on May 23 they will run in the Canadian side of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

