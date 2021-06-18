Canadian Tire planning a move next year to Cottonwood Mall

Tweet shows Canadian Tire logo placed on new site map of redeveloped mall

New site plan for Cottonwood Mall puts Canadian Tire in old Sears location. (Twitter)

Canadian Tire is going through the permit process at city hall to join a redeveloped Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack.

An updated site plan by Cottonwood Mall being shared on Twitter shows the Canadian Tire store logo placed in the former Sears location.

A rezoning won’t be required for Canadian Tire to move from its Vedder Road location to a new location in the mall on Luckakuck Way, The Progress has learned.

A proposal to build a new 130,000 sq. ft. building by fall 2022 has been submitted, which would start after demolition of the old structure on the far west side of the mall.

A development permit application has been made, and is scheduled for review shortly by the design review advisory committee, the city rep confirmed. The permit could be up for a vote of council as early as the July 6 council meeting.

