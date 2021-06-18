Canadian Tire planning a move next year to Cottonwood Mall

Canadian Tire is going through the permit process at city hall to join a redeveloped Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack.
An updated site plan by Cottonwood Mall being shared on Twitter shows the Canadian Tire store logo placed in the former Sears location.
A rezoning won’t be required for Canadian Tire to move from its Vedder Road location to a new location in the mall on Luckakuck Way, The Progress has learned.
A proposal to build a new 130,000 sq. ft. building by fall 2022 has been submitted, which would start after demolition of the old structure on the far west side of the mall.
A development permit application has been made, and is scheduled for review shortly by the design review advisory committee, the city rep confirmed. The permit could be up for a vote of council as early as the July 6 council meeting.
