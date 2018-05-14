Margot Kidder at 2009 Comic-Con. (Loren Javier/Flickr)

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

  • May. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Margot Kidder, the Canadian actress who played Lois Lane in four Superman films, has died at the age of 69.

The actress died in her Montana home, according to TMZ reports. Her cause of death is unknown.

Kidder played Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve’s Superman in the 1978 film and continued on in that role for the next three sequels.

She suffered from bipolar disorder, which led to a brief stint of homelessness in the 1990s, and became an advocate for mental health.

Condolences poured in on social media:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Regional cadets team up for training exercise
Next story
Painter electrocuted on Sunday afternoon

Just Posted

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

  • 13 hours ago

 

Flagstop Gallery opens for the summer season

  • 13 hours ago

 

VIDEO: How Surrey’s new ‘Art Spot’ decals and sidewalk paint signal culture facilities

  • 13 hours ago

 

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in preparation for run-off

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read