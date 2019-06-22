Bombardier Patrick Labrie was based at CFB Petawawa in Ontario. (DND handout via CP)

Canadian soldier’s remains to return to Canada after death in parachute exercise

The military is investigating Labrie's death

  • Jun. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The body of a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute exercise in Bulgaria is returning to Canada tonight.

Bombardier Patrick Labrie died after something went wrong in a training jump from a low altitude Monday night.

He was from Buckingham, Que., near Ottawa.

The Department of National Defence says Labrie’s remains will land at the Ottawa airport at about 8 p.m. and will be met by his commanding officer.

The military is investigating Labrie’s death.

At least three other soldiers were injured in the U.S.-led exercise, including two Americans, but the Defence Department says those came in separate incidents.

The Canadian Press

