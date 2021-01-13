Canadian Senators Group leader Scott Tannas travels to Hawaii

Alberta Sen. Scott Tannas said he will be ready to participate when the Senate resumes its sittings

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. The leader the Canadian Senators Group Sen. Scott Tannas says he has travelled to Hawaii during the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta Sen. Scott Tannas says he has travelled to Hawaii during the holidays.

In an emailed statement to The Canadian Press, the leader of the Canadian Senators Group said he will shortly return to Alberta and will follow all the COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements.

Tannas said he will be ready to participate when the Senate resumes its sittings.

“I have faithfully complied with all the rules and health protocols required in order to safely travel abroad,” he said.

Tannas and his staff did not respond to questions about when he left the country or when he will be back.

He also didn’t say whether he regrets travelling outside the country while Canadians are asked by politicians to stay home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Canadian Press contacted every sitting member of the Senate last week to inquire about travel outside the country during the holidays.

Conservative Sen. Don Plett of Manitoba said he had travelled to Mexico but returned after a few days upon thinking again about the trip.

Ontario Sen. Vern White and Quebec senators Jean-Guy Dagenais and Josée Verner have not responded to The Canadian Press’s questions.

According to the CBC, White visited family in Finland and Dagenais went to Florida to attend to a property, leaving Verner as the only apparent senator not to have said whether she left the country or stayed in Canada.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

