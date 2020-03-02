Canadian Ranger recognized for his work during 2017 wildfires

Juri Agapow of Hanceville, a member of the Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol, earns Command Commendation

Canadian Ranger Master Cpl. Juri Agapow of the Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol (centre) receives the Joint Task Force Pacific Command Commendation from Major Geoff Robinson, Officer Commanding of 4CRPG British Columbia Company, (left) and B.C. Company Sergeant Major Master Warrant Officer Donald Clark Feb. 11 in Kersley. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

A local Canadian Ranger was recently recognized for his work during the 2017 wildfires.

Canadian Ranger Master Cpl. Juri Agapow of Hanceville, a member of the Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol, received a Joint Task Force Pacific Command Commendation during a patrol night Feb. 11 in Kersley.

Major Geoff Robinson, the Officer Commanding for 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (4CRPG) British Columbia Company, and Master Warrant Officer Donald Clark, the B.C. Company Sergeant Major, travelled to Kersley to present the award to Agapow.

As a Canadian Ranger, Agapow served in Operation Lentus during the 2017 wildfires.

“Juri was heavily involved in Op Lentus in 2017,” said Robinson. “From what I understand, you spent about 30 days fighting fires to save your own property, and then you went ahead and helped everybody else. That’s outstanding, and that was recognized.”

Operation Lentus is the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) response to natural disasters in Canada, and from July 9, 2017, to Sept. 15, 2017, the military supported provincial firefighters in firefighting operations, evacuated locals, transported first responders and equipment, delivered essential aid to isolated communities and assisted the RCMP in providing information to the public and conducting observation and reporting takes at assigned points along access roads in affected areas, according to the CAF website.

Robinson read the Command Commendation from the Joint Task Force Pacific Commander, signed by Rear Admiral Art MacDonald, Commander of Maritime Forces Pacific.

“Tasked in support of Operation Lentus 17-04, Ranger Agapow’s performance and dedication to duty were exceptional,” he read. “His knowledge of the local area was an outstanding resource to the Task Force, specifically, his in-depth knowledge of the Chilcotin Plateau area was of great value during evacuation operations.

“This knowledge, combined with his personal connections, greatly contributed to the success of operations. Ranger Agapow has brought great credit upon himself, the Canadian Rangers and Joint Task Force Pacific.”

Agapow was serving with the 100 Mile House Canadian Ranger Patrol in 2017 and is now a section commander with Quesnel Canadian Ranger Patrol.

READ MORE: Canadian Rangers and army cadets train in Kersley

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer