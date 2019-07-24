Kelty Brady of Heffley Creek, B.C., shows McGillvray June 2F in the Open Division for Angus Female born in 2018 during the Canadian Junior Angus Showdown 2019 held at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere, July 18-20.Jill Hayward photo:

Canadian Junior Angus Show had a mooing good time in Barriere

Showdown 2019 was an impressive event at North Thompson Agriplex, in Barriere, B.C.

The 20th Annual Canadian Junior Angus show, called Showdown 2019, was held in the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere, July 18 – 27.

Last year the event was held in Barrie, Ontario, and this year it was right here in Barriere, B.C. This year some 120 youth exhibitors arrived from all across Canada for the Barriere event, from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island.

The weekend was filled with competitions in print marketing, sales talk, judging, team judging, team grooming, photography, literature, art, scrapbooking, graphic design, farm sign, public speaking, Angus cook-off, showmanship and conformation classes as well.

The National event wrapped up with a super banquet at the Barriere Curling Rink on Saturday evening, and by Sunday afternoon the impressive Angus cattle and all the friendly young competitors and their families were headed home.

