Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Rick Mercer will deliver an address to graduates of UBC Okanagan on June 17. (Contributed)

Iconic Canadian comedian and namesake of the Rick Mercer Report will be addressing 2020 graduates from UBC Okanagan.

On June 17, students of UBCO are invited to gather for a virtual graduation ceremony in lieu of the usual in-person celebration — but Rick Mercer himself will be in attendance to provide some advice to the graduates.

Mercer is a well-known Canadian comedian best remembered as the witty host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC. He received an honorary degree from UBC in 2010, according to the university’s website.

The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. on June 17.

More information, including where you can find a live stream of the ceremony, is available at virtualgraduation.ok.ubc.ca.

