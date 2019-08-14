Canadian Forces Snowbirds take to the skies above Nanaimo tonight

Free air show happens on the waterfront Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6-6:30 p.m.

Canadian Forces Snowbirds were at Nanaimo Airport on Tuesday in advance of Wednesday’s air show over Nanaimo Harbour. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

The Snowbirds touched down in Nanaimo yesterday to get ready to put on an air show today.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds 431 Squadron will perform above Nanaimo’s waterfront Wednesday, Aug. 14. The free show starts at 6 p.m. and will continue for about half an hour.

The planes landed at Nanaimo Airport on Tuesday.

The Port of Nanaimo is one of the organizations helping to support the event, through securing an ‘exclusion zone’ to keep Nanaimo Harbour clear during the air show.

“The Port of Nanaimo is very pleased to offer our services and expertise to events like the Snowbirds air show that help make our community such a great place to live,” said Mike Davidson, Port of Nanaimo chief operating officer, in a press release.

A City of Nanaimo press release last week advised that there will be optimal viewing points all along the waterfront downtown.

According to the Royal Canadian Air Force website, the Snowbirds include Canadian Armed Forces members and Department of National Defence public service employees.

“Serving as ambassadors of the CAF, the CF Snowbirds demonstrate the high level of skill, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the CAF and they inspire the pursuit of excellence wherever they go in North America,” the site notes.

The port authority says the exclusion zone will be in effect from 5:30 p.m. until 6:40 p.m. and that RCMP officers will be aboard security vessels to enforce the closure of the area.

