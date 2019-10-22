Canadian Conservation Corp offers free nine-month adventure

Starting with a wilderness journey, participants can sea kayak along the coast, backpack through the Rockies or dog sled through snowy national parks — just a few of the options available to Crop members. (Steve Milum photo)

Seeking adventure has never been easier than with The Canadian Conservation Corp, a three-part, nine-month program aimed at people aged of 18 to 30 put on by the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

Starting with a wilderness journey, participants can sea kayak along the coast, backpack through the Rockies or dog sled through snowy national parks — just a few of the options available to Corp members. The immersive experience is recognized by leaders in the education and social development fields, as the ideal way for individuals to learn about themselves, their peers and their community, involving introspective activities, physical challenges and team building.

Stage two, or immersive field learning, involves hands-on conservation and environmental field learning and labouring alongside experts in areas such as habitat creation and restoration, wildlife management, environmental science, public awareness and environmental education. Throughout this stage, participants develop outreach and service projects to deliver in stage three.

Stage three is where participants put their ideas, developed in stage two, into motion in hopes of making Canada a better place. Working with partners, participants will execute their ideas in their home community, delivering a service project designed to inspire other youths ages 15 to 30 to get involved.

The program is open to anyone within the age group, who is a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or someone who has been granted refugee status in Canada. The program covers travel costs to and from each stage, along with your room and board, living expenses during the first two stages.

To read more about the program or to apply, visit cwf-fcf.org/en/explore/conservation-corps.

