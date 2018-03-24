Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Hundreds of people support the massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of people have joined events in cities across Canada to in support the March for our Lives march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 24. (The Canadian Press)

More than a dozen Canadian cities are hosting marches to call for stricter gun control laws in both Canada and the United States in the wake of a deadly high school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla.

In both Montreal and Toronto, several hundred people joined local events in support of the massive March for Our Lives march in Washington, D.C, which was organized by American students calling for change in the wake of the tragedy.

In one of Montreal’s two marches, hundreds of protesters swayed together singing ‘Glory, Hallelujah’ before setting off towards the city’s U.S. Consulate.

Ellen Gozansky Malka, a Montrealer now living in Parkland, told the crowd that two of her children were at the school during the shooting and saw things no child should see.

READ MORE: Vancouver artist's cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

In Toronto, marchers carried signs protesting both gun violence in the United States and recent shootings that have plagued the city, pointing out that Canada is not immune to tragedy.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the march in Washington, D.C., with smaller gatherings to take place in hundreds of cities across the world.

The Canadian Press

Kinder Morgan protest in Port Alberni draws both sides

  • 13 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Langley hockey tournament remembers young fan

 

Sooke Philharmonic concerts feature coronation music

  • 13 hours ago

 

Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

  • 13 hours ago

 

