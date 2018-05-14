Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police say Peter John Dalglish was arrested Saturday on suspicion of pedophilia. Image/Screenshot/Global Citizenship Awards

Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal

Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish arrested in child sex investigation in Nepal, police say

  • May. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An official in Nepal says a prominent Canadian aid worker has been arrested at his mountain villa and charged with sexually abusing children.

Central Investigation Bureau chief Pushkar Karki said Peter Dalglish was arrested at his home in April with two underage Nepalese boys after weeks of investigation. His case is being heard in Kavre, a town near Kathmandu. He faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted.

Dalglish has worked for decades for a number of humanitarian agencies, much of the time focusing on working children and street children.

Officials said Dalglish lured children from poor families with promises of education and trips, and then sexually abused them.

Related: General strike shuts much of southern Nepal after 3 killed

Related: Contrasting Canadian agriculture with Nepal

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Personal stories shared at Peace Arch Hospice society grand opening
Next story
French police question parents and friends of Paris attack suspect

Just Posted

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

  • 10 hours ago

 

Canadian Common Sense

  • 10 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Heavy police presence at Langley accident scene

 

Multimillion dollar Vancouver home owners say they can’t stomach tax bump

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read