Canada’s leading agriculture, food lender provides support to 4-H Clubs

Farm Credit Canada providing financial boost to 22 4-H Clubs in B.C.

4-H Clubs in several communities have received support for local activities from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).

Of the $100,000 being provided to 203 4-H clubs across Canada this year, 22 4-H clubs, districts and regions in B.C. received a combined total of $10,900.

Receiving support in the Cariboo is the Highland 4-H Club in 100 Mile House, Chimney Valley 4-H Club, Quesnel and District 4-H, and new Williams Lake First Nation 4-H Club.

Recipients in northern B.C. include the Evelyn 4-H Club in Smithers, Nechako Valley Dairy and Beef in Vanderhoof, Silver Willow 4-H in Fort St. John, Southside 4-H Club in Burns Lake and Topley 4-H Club in Houston.

FCC has been a strong supporter of 4-H Clubs for more than 25 years, and awards up to $500 per club each year toward developing existing programs, covering costs associated with local events and exchanges, supporting volunteers, or purchasing resource materials, according to a news release.

“By providing opportunities for young people to learn and grow, 4-H clubs across the country are preparing the next generation for success,” stated Todd Klink, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at FCC.

“FCC is proud to support these initiatives and the 4-H clubs that are helping develop our future leaders.”

4-H Canada has close to 23,500 members and more than 8,500 volunteer leaders.

