Canada’s gender wage gap among the highest in the world

Canada recorded the 8th highest gender wage gap among 43 countries that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) examined.

A study published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) finds Canada has one of the worst pay-gender caps among developed nations.

Drawing on 2016 data, the study published in 2018 finds a gap of almost 19 per cent (18.3) in earnings between Canadian women and men in the workplace. This difference gives Canada the 8th highest gender pay gap among 43 countries examined that the OCED examined.

Leading the way (or not depending your perspective) is South Korea with 34.6 per cent, followed by Estonia (28.3), Japan (24.5), Israel (21.6), Latvia (21.1), Chile (21.1 per cent), and the European Union (19.1 per cent). Canada’s gap is on par with the gap in the United States (18.2).

Among G-7 countries, Italy has the lowest gap with 5.6 per cent.

The study itself compared median earnings of men and women relative to median earnings of men.

