Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

It’s a most Canadian response to social distancing, with a ‘courageous’ twist.
Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put a call out on social media – inspired by the sights and sounds of Italy’s serenades – for Canadians to “sing from the rooftops” this Thursday, March 26.
The choice of song? Courage by the Tragically Hip.
Elias wants as many citizens as possible to join together at 6 p.m. EST – 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time – to sing the lyrics (posted below).
As of Thursday morning, Elias received more than 150 retweets, and a variety of responses, including Americans who are fans of the Hip who want to join in the serenade.
Italy has serenaded us. Spain crooned! Now it's time for #Canada to "Sing From the Rooftops"
This Mar. 26 at 6pm EST let's all sing, play, dance whatever to "Courage" by @thehipdotcom
Who is with me?@CHOM977 @GordQuotes @TheKaufmanShow @InRodWeTrustMTL @PatDussault
— (((Joey Elias)))ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ (@bruins_514) March 23, 2020
“Courage, it couldn’t come at a *better* time!” replied Ron Horsman to Elias’ tweet.
For those who need a refresher, click on the official video below.
Courage by The Tragically Hip:
Watch the band through a bunch of dancers
Quickly, follow the unknown with something more familiar
Quickly, something familiar
Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Sleepwalk, so fast asleep in a motel
That has the lay of home and piss on all of your background
And piss on all your surroundings
Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Courage, your word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time
There’s no simple explanation
For anything important any of us do
And yeah, the human tragedy
Consists in the necessity
Of living with the consequences
Under pressure, under pressure
Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter,
Courage, your word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter
Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time
It couldn’t come at a worse time
It couldn’t come at a worse time
Courage
