CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in the Courtenay-Alberni riding?

• Barb Biley, Marxist-Leninist Party

• Robert Eppich, People’s Party of Canada (PPC)

• Susan Farlinger, Liberal Party

• Gord Johns, NDP Party

• Susanne Lawson, Green Party

• Mary Lee, Conservative Party

Who is running in the North Island-Powell River riding?

• Rachel Blaney, New Democratic Party

• Shelley Downey, Conservative Party of Canada

• Stacey Gastis, Maverick Party

• Jennifer Grenz, Liberal Party of Canada

• Paul Macknight, People’s Party of Canada

• Carla Neal, Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada

• Jessica Wegg, Green Party of Canada

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

