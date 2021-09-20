From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O'Toole (Conservative).

CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

  • Sep. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A new federal government is expected to be named tonight, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecoi and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, you can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in Surrey?

  • Surrey-NewtonClick here to read about your candidates.
  • Surrey CentreClick here to read about your candidates.
  • Fleetwood-Port KellsClick here to read about your candidates.
  • South Surrey-White RockClick here to read about your candidates.
  • Cloverdale-Langley CityClick here to read about your candidates.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

