CANADA VOTES: Polls now closed in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois, and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are now closed in all ridings in the province.

Where you can vote:

Spences Bridge: Clemes Hall, Highway 8

Ashcroft: Community Hall, Bancroft Street

Cache Creek: Community Hall, Stage Road

Loon Lake: Community Hall, Loon Lake Road

Clinton: Memorial Hall, Lebourdais Street

To find a poll location not listed here, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, you can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in all polling locations, but proof of vaccination is not required.

Who is running in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon:

Who is running in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo:

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page, which has answers to questions such as what kind of identification to bring, click here.

