CANADA VOTES: Polls now closed in country’s 2021 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government should be named tonight, as polls should start reporting soon in Canada’s 2021 election.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls opened in British Columbia at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. PST.

Who is running in Chilliwack-Hope?

Rob Bogunovic, People’s Party of Canada

Arthur Green, Green Party of Canada

DJ Pohl, New Democratic Party

Mark Strahl, Conservative Party of Canada

Kelly Velonis, Liberal Party of Canada

