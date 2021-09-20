CANADA VOTES: Early race too close to call in South Okanagan West Kootenay

Richard Cannings and Helena Konanz are once again neck-and-neck

With the first polls reporting, a narrow race has once again emerged between Conservative candidate Helena Konanz and NDP incumbent Richard Cannings in the South Okanagan - West Kootenay riding in the 2021 general election.

With the polls closed, results have begun to come in for the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding.

With 50 of the 289 polling stations in the riding having reported, the race is neck-and-neck for the second election in a row.

Incumbent candidate Richard Cannings of the NDP is in the lead with 2,302 votes, or 37.9 per cent of the vote.

Conservative candidate Helena Konanz is close behind with 35.9 per cent of the vote, or 2,181 votes counted so far.

In the 2019 election, Cannings won after a tight race against Konanz that was decided by just 796 votes.

With thousands of mail-in ballots expected, the race may not be officially declared until they are counted on Tuesday.

Liberal candidate Ken Roberston has 809 votes, Peoples Party of Canada candidate Sean Taylor has 499 and Green candidate Tara Howse has 284.

