CANADA VOTES: Conservative Tracy Gray retains seat in Kelowna-Lake Country

Conservative incumbent Tracy Gray has been re-elected in Kelowna-Lake Country.

Gray’s 14,268 votes, put her at 44 per cent of the popular vote, a strong lead over Krupa’s 8,708 votes and 26.8 per cent. Behind those two are federal NDP candidate Cade Desjarlais with 19 per cent (6,152 votes), People’s Party candidate Brian Rogers with 6.9 per cent (2,245 votes) and Green Party candidate Imre Szeman with 3.3 per cent (1,102) votes.

“I’m honoured that the people of Kelowna have voted for me as their Member of Parliament. It’s truly a privilege to go to Ottawa and advocate on behalf of our community and to serve our constituents every day in our constituency office,” said Gray in an interview with Black Press Media. “I want to thank all of the volunteers and everyone who worked on my campaign.”

“I would also like to thank the other candidates for putting their name forward on the ballot. I know it’s not easy to put yourself out there and be judged by an entire community. I want to thank them and I look forward to working with them,” Gray added.

