Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (CPAC)

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

  • Mar. 31, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Three companies have signed agreements to manufacture medical supplies for the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (March 31).

The deals will be funded by an extra $2 billion set aside by Canada to procure the necessary supplies, the Prime Minister said during his now-daily briefing from the steps of Rideau Cottage.

Thornhill Medical, Medicom and Spartan Biomedics have signed agreements to provide test kits, N95 masks and ventilators.

Trudeau said a further five companies have signed letters of intent and 3,000 companies have spoken with the feds.

READ MORE: Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Shuswap parents told learning during school shutdown won’t replicate classroom
Next story
B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Just Posted

Most Read