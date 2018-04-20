Canada Summer Jobs funding creates 25 positions for Ladysmith youth

Youth employment in town is getting a boost from the federal government as 13 small businesses, public sector and not-for-profit employers shared in $77,947.

Youth employment in town is getting a boost from the federal government as 13 small businesses, public sector and not-for-profit employers shared in $77,947.

The Canada Summer Jobs funding for 2018/2019 will help to create 26 local jobs for secondary and post-secondary students leading to over 7,000 employment hours.

“I’m glad to see this vital funding flowing into our community to create meaningful job opportunities for young people,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Member of Parliament for Nanaimo—Ladysmith.

“It’s a real win-win, because the money also strengthens our local economy by helping small businesses, not-for-profits, and public-sector employers grow their workforce.”

Across the entire Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding the federal funding totals $706,410 and will support 252 local jobs for those students between ages 15 and 30. The amount is up more than $74,000 from the previous year.

In Ladysmith, five more jobs are being created this summer and funding is being distributed among seven additional employers.

Growing Opportunities Farm Community Co-Op in Nanaimo’s south-end is one of the local organizations benefiting this summer from the summer jobs program.

“This funding will help expand our programming on our five acre urban farm and support meaningful skills training and experience for youth with disabilities in our community,” said Craig Evans. “It’s opening up opportunities to strengthen food security and urban agriculture in our region.”

The list of employers in Ladysmith who are getting funding are:

· Stz’uminus First Nation ( 3 jobs)

· Ladysmith Maritime Society (2 jobs)

· Left Coast Fashion (1 job)

· Ladysmith Healthcare Auxiliary (3 jobs)

· Ladysmith Family & Friends (1 job)

· Arts Council of Ladysmith (1 job)

· Farmship Co-op (3 jobs)

· Town of Ladysmith (5 jobs)

· Ladysmith Resources Centre (2 jobs)

· Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce (1 job)

· Michael Lake Kennel (1 job)

· Ladysmith Golf Society (1 job)

· Ladysmith Healthcare Centre (2 jobs)

“The broad range of local funding recipients really speaks to the diversity of our community,” added Malcolmson. “I’m so proud of the important work these groups are doing to enhance cultural appreciation, support healthy development and boost food sustainability in our region.”