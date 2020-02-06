Canada Summer Jobs 2020 open for employers now

Not-for-profitss, public-sector, private employers with up to 50 employees can apply for funding now

Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, is reminding all employers that the application period for the 2020 Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program is now open.

Not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers, and private employers with up to 50 employees can apply for funding to hire a young Canadian this summer.

The application period is open until Feb. 24.

Every year the government sets the national priorities for CSJ. This year’s priorities are as follows:Organizations that provide services to or intend to hire youth who self-identify as being part of underrepresented groups or as having additional barriers to entering or staying in the labour market.

Opportunities offered by organizations that provide services to persons with disabilities or intend to hire youth with disabilities.

Opportunities for youth in rural areas, remote communities, or official language minority communities.

Opportunities offered by organizations that focus on protecting and conserving the environment.

Opportunities for youth to work in small businesses, in recognition of their contribution to the creation of jobs.

Not-for-profit employers can receive funding for up to 100 per cent of the provincial minimum hourly wage and mandatory employment-related costs.

Small businesses with 50 or fewer employees and public-sector employers can receive funding for up to 50 per cent of the provincial minimum hourly wage.

For more information contact McLeod at 250-819-2644.