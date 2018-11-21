Canada Post’s rotating strikes hit Houston

Union says Canada Post's latest offer is "not good enough"

Houston has not been spared from Canada Post’s rotating strikes.

Although Houston’s Canada Post office remained open on Nov. 9, there was no delivery or pickup of mail.

On the heels of a third unsuccessful round of mediation, on Nov. 14 Canada Post offered employees a time-limited four-year offer worth approximately $650 million, which included pay increases of two per cent a year plus a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

However, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) released a statement a day after saying the offer was “not good enough.”

“These offers simply aren’t good enough, but we remain at the bargaining table and will continue to negotiate with Canada Post,” said Mike Palecek, CUPW’s national president.

While negotiations continue, so do rotating strikes. Canada Post workers in Victoria walked off the job Thursday. Canada Post offices in Smithers, Terrace and Prince Rupert have also been affected since the rotating strikes began.

“We understand that our customers are frustrated; we are also frustrated,” said Palecek. “Postal workers are hardworking, caring people who take great pride in serving the public; but we cannot go back to work at the busiest time of the year without fixing the issues that keep us injured and overworked.”

The union says the location of the rotating strikes will not be announced ahead of time.

According to Canada Post, the strikes are having a significant impact on their operations.

“Canada Post will make every effort to minimize the impact, but customers across the country will continue to see delays for parcel and mail delivery,” said Canada Post in a statement last week.

READ MORE: Canada Post no longer guarantees delivery times amid more rotating strikes

@flavio_nienowflavionienow@gmail.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.