Canada Post workers go on strike in Maple Ridge

Canada Post workers across four B.C. cities planned to go on strike as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

In a series on announcements on social media, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced strikes in Maple Ridge, Chilliwack, Surrey, Squamish.

Monday’s strikes come on top of the 3,400 postal workers who went on strike in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.

Canada Post said that those workers had since returned to their jobs.

Rotating strikes had been announced earlier in Victoria.

The province did not immediately return comment on how ballots for the mail-in electoral reform referendum would be affected.

More to come.

