Canada Post facility in Kelowna closes temporarily after employee COVID-19 case

The closure will affect customers with postal codes beginning with V1W, V1V, V1Y and V1Z. (Contributed)

Residents in certain parts of Kelowna and West Kelowna will not be receiving mail due to a Canada Post facility closure.

The Okanagan Delivery Centre on Baillie Avenue in Kelowna was closed after an employee at the facility tested positive for the virus. The facility was closed today (Sept. 7) in order to conduct a sanitization. The closure will affect customers with postal codes beginning with V1W, V1V, V1Y and V1Z. All services and mail delivery will resume tomorrow.

“We certainly understand that operating during COVID-19 can cause concerns for employees. That’s why, since the beginning, we’ve committed to closely following the advice of public health officials at the national and local level in order to keep the employees and the people they serve safe,” Canada Post media relations officer Valérie Chartrand said in an email.

