Canada flag removed from Kelowna city hall for film crew

We're glorious and free, while pretending to be California

The Canadian flag was removed from city hall this week as film crews shoot Endless. - Sydney Morton/Capital News

As filming continues this week in Kelowna for a dramatic romance, the city will be little less recognizable as a Canadian city.

Kelowna temporarily removed its Canadian flag from its home at City Hall Thursday, as film crews shoot footage this week in the city’s downtown for Endless, starring Nicholas Hamilton who is most known for his portrayal of Henry Bowers in It.

While Kelowna has been lenient about removing its Canada flag, Vancouver has a stricter policy for its flag at city hall.

Gail Prickard, with the City of Vancouver, said the city asks producers to edit out the Canadian flag and Photoshop the desired flag for the end product.

She said the city has received two requests in the last 10 years to remove the flag and there hasn’t been an issue with the approach Vancouver has taken.

According to Tom Wilson, communications officer with the city, said the provincial and federal protocol didn’t specify against temporarily removing flags, as it happens for maintenance and repairs.

“The filming will have a $1.3 million impact to our community and the company doing the filming is in the process of moving some of its permanent operations from Regina to Kelowna,” he said in an emailed statement.

The movie also employing 49 local crew members and 400 extras.

Alicia Neill, manager of Mosaic Books, said crew members warmed up their fingers in his bookstore between takes.

“They were shooting a scene on the street, it was one scene over and over… they did it at least eight times,” Neill said when she arrived at the store at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Neill said it didn’t have a large impact on the store’s business, as it’s a quiet time of year, but if they were filming on the weekend or during the store’s 50th-anniversary sale, which takes place Friday, there would be more of a problem, but it’s only for one day.

Crews have been friendly and respectful, she said. A little sticker has been placed on the Mosiac Book logo outside to make it look more Californian, where the film is set.

On Wednesday, film crews were spotted shooting a scene on the roof of the building that houses Lululemon, Barreroom Kelowna and Spinco at Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street.

