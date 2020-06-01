Canada Day to go virtual in Penticton

City seeking videos of residents singing the national anthem to include in online celebration

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penticton’s annual Canada Day celebrations will be held online this year.

Canada Day celebrations in Penticton typically draw large crowds of thousands of people. The provincial government has restricted mass gatherings and events over 50 people for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19.

“Canada Day is an excellent opportunity to celebrate our country, our community, and each other,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “While we may not be able to gather together in person, we look forward to celebrating together virtually.”

The virtual Canada Day program will feature local children’s entertainers, popular musicians, and fun video submissions from across the region.

Headliners include music duo Aidan and Mandy, musician Beamer Wigley, magician Leif David and dance and fitness instructor Ashley Dias. The show is expected to last 90 minutes.

The city is partnering with the South Okanagan Events Centre and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to present this event, which is supported by Heritage Canada.

“Residents can expect a high-energy, entertaining show featuring some of your favourite local performers and musicians,” said sport and event project manager, Carly Lewis. “Be prepared to move your body and sing along as we celebrate the best of our community.”

The city is asking residents to contribute to the event by submitting a self-recorded video of themselves and their families singing the national anthem.

The video will be incorporated into a community song project, to be revealed on the virtual Canada Day show. Those who would like to showcase their Canadian pride and be featured in the project can submit a one-minute video at penticton.ca/virtualcanadaday.

The event will be broadcast at 12 p.m. PST on July 1, via a Facebook Live event on the City’s Facebook page, @cityofpenticton. The link for the event will also be posted on the City of Penticton’s website homepage.

