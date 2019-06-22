Canada Day fireworks cancelled in Fernie

Fireworks will not feature as part of Canada Day celebrations in Fernie this year.

The City has decided to cancel the display due to the high fire risk on July 1 in past years.

“The City will continue to support fireworks at other community events, such as Griz Days, that occur during times of year when the seasonal fire risk is much lower,” said Communications Coordinator Liz Rhodes.

Canada Day will also be celebrated at a new location this year. The City has decided to move the event from City Hall to the aquatic centre grounds.

Rhodes said the new location provides more space to host the Mountain Market and will allow revellers to enjoy the splash park, and a free swim at the pool from 1-3 p.m.

Canada Day celebrations in Fernie will run from noon to 9 p.m. with a full line-up of live music and a focus on local talent.

There will be a wide variety of activities for all ages running throughout the day.