Canada Day committee seeks volunteers

AGM set for Jan. 16 at The People Place in Vernon

Royal performs to a park full of people at the Canada 150 celebration Saturday in Polson Park. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society will hold its annual general meeting in mid-January.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at The People Place (3402-27th Avenue) in Vernon.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Canada Day celebrations next summer is urged to attend.

“The 2017 Canada Day celebrations involved daytime activities in Polson Park and evening fireworks on Okanagan Lake, and the society would like to build on the success of last year’s celebrations,” said spokesperson David Frost.

“Volunteers are needed for numerous positions, ranging from executive membership to just lending a helping hand.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer for the 2018 celebrations is asked to attend the AGM.