Camsell Lake area under evacuation order

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako(RDBN) has issued an evacuation order for the Camsell Lake area southeast of Fort St. James and southwest of Burns Lake.

The order replaces an alert issued on July 11 and residents are required to leave immediately due to the 189-hectare out of control blaze.

“Because of the danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, in conjunction with Yekooche First Nation and BC Parks has issued an evacuation order for the Camsell Lake area from the northern portion of Stuart Lake from Camsell Lake Forest Service Road to the northern point of Stuart Lake including a portion of Rubyrock Lake Provincial Park south to Babine Lake including Cunningham Lake, Camsell Lake, and Whitefish Lake, including a portion of Sutherland River Park located in Electoral Area ‘C’ (Fort St. James Rural),” the RBDN said.

“This includes the following Yekooche First Nation IR’s Nan-Tl’at 13, Ye Koos Lee 13, Ye Koo Che 3, and Ucausley 16.”

The evacuation route is 42 kilometres southeast to Fort St. James or 52 kilometres southwest to Burns Lake.

Emergency Support Services have been set up at Fort St. James Secondary School at 450 Douglas Avenue.

The RDBN said anyone who disregards the evacuation order and remains in the area does so at their own risk.

“The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Yekooche First Nation may be unable to assist anyone who remains in the evacuation order area.”

