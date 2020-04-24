Campground at 19 Wing Comox open but not to public

Staff, military police are checking to see distancing measures are followed

With provincial parks closed right now due to the COVID-19, there has been some question about the campground at the 19 Wing Air Force Beach area in Comox.

In an email response to questions from the Record, Lt. Alexandra Hejduk, public affairs officer for 19 Wing Comox, clarified that the campground, TeePee Park, is technically open.

“Under the Province of British Columbia’s list of ‘COVID-19 Essential Services,’ RV parks and campgrounds are listed as ‘Other Non-Health Essential Service Providers.’ The campground is private and is currently restricted to regular and ordinary TeePee Park members; access to the campground is controlled,” she said.

TeePee Park is not open to the general public, meaning any requests by the public to use the campground will be denied. In addition, campground patrons are not allowed guests at this time in order to remain in compliance with physical distancing measures.

Staff monitor the campground every day for social gatherings, while 19 Wing’s military police include TeePee Park as part of the patrol route to help ensure measures are being followed. Meanwhile, 19 Wing Commander Col. Dany Poitras has made it clear that he is prepared to shut down TeePee Park if physical/social distancing measures are not followed.

“19 Wing remains a vigilant and supportive participant in regional preventative measures to help reduce the impact of COVID-19. We encourage our members that if they see people on 19 Wing property who are not adhering to physical/social distancing and/or holding social gatherings that are not the immediate members of a household, to report those incidents to 12 Military Police Flight at the Wing,” Hejduk added.

