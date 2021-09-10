Campfire ban lifted in Vernon

While danger ratings have fallen, the city still urges residents to exercise extreme caution

The City of Vernon has lifted its campfire ban.

As of 12 p.m. today (Sept. 10), campfires that comply with the City of Vernon’s good neighbour and fire services bylaws are again permitted.

The ban is being lifted after the BC Wildfire Service announced campfires are allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Campfires are defined as a fire smaller than 0.5 metres high and 0.5 metres wide.

While danger ratings have fallen, the city still urges residents to exercise extreme caution with campfires.

“Please continue to use care and caution if enjoying a campfire. It’s a requirement that fires not be left unattended and that they are fully extinguished,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

The city offered the following tips for those who are looking to have a campfire:

· Only burn dry, seasoned wood

· Never leave a fire unattended

· Be mindful of smoke’s impact on neighbours; don’t allow dense smoke or noxious odours

· Keep water or a hand tool nearby at all times when the campfire is lit

· Ensure the fire is fully doused before walking away at the end of your time outside

· Fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages are prohibited in Vernon

