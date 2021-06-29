Campfire ban issued in Summerland

Extreme heat and dry conditions result in prohibition

The municipality of Summerland has implemented a campfire ban, effective Wednesday, June 30 at noon.

Summerland fire chief Glenn Noble said the ban was implemented because of extreme temperatures, dry conditions and the high to extreme fire danger rating.

Fires in stoves, barbecues and portable campfire rings using gas, propane or briquettes are still permitted.

Anyone violating the fire ban may be issued a ticket of up to $2,000. In addition, if violating the ban causes a wildfire, the person responsible may be responsible for all firefighting and associated costs.

The fire ban will continue until further notice.

Penticton has had a fire ban in place since the beginning of June.

