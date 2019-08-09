Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

A camper is recovering after being attacked by a wolf in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says the wolf attacked a tent early Friday morning at the Ramparts Creek campground on the Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise.

The person inside the tent had injuries to their hand and arm and was transferred to a hospital in Banff.

Parks staff found the wolf about a kilometre away from the campground and killed the animal.

Investigators say no significant wildlife attractants or food were found inside or near the tent.

Officials believe one wolf was involved and are calling the attack very rare.

The campground has been closed as a precaution pending an investigation.

The Canadian Press

