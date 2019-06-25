Camper catches fire on TCH in Cobble Hill

The Mill Bay fire department responded to a call about a camper on fire along the Trans Canada Highway during the afternoon of June 22.

Firefighter Steve Melanson said the camper was travelling near Hutchinson Road when the male driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, noticed the smell of smoke.

Melanson said the man pulled into the U-turn area by Hutchinson Road and quickly exited the camper.

He said the vehicle was soon fully engulfed in flames, which began spreading to the dry grass and brush in the area, and it took 10 firefighters and two fire engines an hour to extinguish the fire.

“The fire is under investigation,” Melanson said.