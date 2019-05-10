Campbell River workshop to recommended strategies for sea level rise adaptation

The organization Climate Central recently created maps showing the sea level rise in the year 2100 in select jurisdictions. This section from the British Columbia map shows where the shoreline could be in Campbell River, but council has begun the process of finding out how to mitigate these effects.

Join community-minded citizens and Campbell River neighbours at a public workshop to review and discuss recommended strategies for sea level rise adaptation.

The city will host a third Campbell River Rising Seas public workshop May 30 at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

As part of a multi-year planning initiative, Campbell River Rising Seas workshops over the winter and early spring have focused on:

information about the causes and impacts of sea level rise in Campbell River

understanding community values and priorities related to sea level rise adaptation

This workshop will review recommended strategies for sea level rise adaptation that were developed through technical analysis and reflect community values shared at earlier workshops.

The event will include presentations from professionals responsible for the technical component of the project, and an opportunity for workshop participants to share feedback by completing a workbook related to the recommended adaptation strategies. Public input received at the workshop will be summarized for City Council and used in developing a city-wide sea level rise strategy.

“We appreciate the time community members have spent with us in the past two workshops and encourage people to join us to continue to share their feedback at this third session,” Chris Osborne, the City of Campbell River’s long range planning supervisor, says in a press release . “By participating in this event, you will help Campbell River plan to address the anticipated effects of our changing climate in a way that best suits the community.”

Workshop details May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Maritime Heritage Centre (621 Island Hwy). Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. To register email chloe.swabey@campbellriver.ca or telephone 250-286-5796.

People who are unable to attend can find more information, or share their ideas, by emailing the Long Range Planning Department at policy@campbellriver.ca or by calling 250-286-5726.

For more on Campbell River Rising Seas, and to register for email updates on the project, visit campbellriver.ca/rising-seas.