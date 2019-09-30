Campbell River to see high in the mid-teens today

Rain is on the way

The first light of the day hits the tops of the trees on the last day of September 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Enjoy the sun today Campbell River, it may be the last we see of it for a few days.

Today’s forecast calls for a main sunny day with a high of 15 C.

The cloud cover begins tomorrow and we may see some rain Wednesday and in the evenings this week.

No major issues on the highways this morning. Construction continues on Hwy. 19 north of Campbell River at Garfield Road. The shoulder is closed.

In case you missed it:

One person in custody following early morning car chase in Campbell River

School board approves Cortes Island School name change

City of Campbell River announces new Social Grant application process for non-profits and charities

Qwalayu House in Campbell River to be North Island families’ home away from home

@marissatielmarissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.