Campbell River to host open house on planning for future sea level rise

Interested in the city's work to help Campbell River adapt to climate change and rising seas?

The organization Climate Central, an organization of scientists and journalists researching and reporting about our changing climate and its impact on the public, has created maps showing the sea level rise in the year 2100 in select jurisdictions. This section from the British Columbia map shows where the shoreline could be in Campbell River.

Interested in the city’s work to help Campbell River adapt to climate change and rising seas?

The City of Campbell River invites community members to learn about future effects of sea level rise and potential anticipated changes to our shorelines by attending a workshop at the end of this month.

“We’re inviting people to be part of the discussion to help Campbell River adapt to our changing climate by sharing what’s most important to them as we plan for the future,” says Amber Zirnhelt, the City’s manager of long range planning and sustainability. “At these workshops, we’ll also update people about studies we’re currently conducting, and how planning for sea level rise will be informed by input from the community.”

The City of Campbell River is currently studying the anticipated effects of sea level rise as a part of a multi-year planning initiative. Technical assessments of the marine and river shorelines will determine risks from sea level rise in combination with extreme weather events, and identify potential adaptation measures.

Events on two different dates will share the same information. Public open house details:

· Nov. 28 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. at the Anchor Inn (261 Island Hwy)

· Nov. 29 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. at the Willow Point Hall (2165 S Island Hwy)

People who are unable to attend can find more information, or share their ideas, by emailing the Long Range Planning Department at policy@campbellriver.ca or by calling 250-286-5726.

For more, visit campbellriver.ca/rising-seas.