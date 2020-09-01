Campbell River to get another electric vehicle charging station

Funds for the project coming from all levels of government

Campbell River is among the Island communities to receive a new electric vehicle charging station. In this 2019 file photo, Steinar Klaboe plugs his Chevy Bolt into the EV charging station at the Campbell River Visitor Information Centre. File photo by Mike Davies – Campbell River Mirror

Electric vehicle (EV) users will soon have another option for charging their cars in Campbell River. The government of B.C. announced an investment Tuesday that will see 28 new Level 2 EV charging stations installed on Vancouver Island.

The investment is aimed to expand an existing network of Level 2 charging stations on the Island.

“Expanding electric vehicle stations across Vancouver Island will make clean transportation options more viable to more people,” said Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities in a press release. “Encouraging green energy solutions like this is essential to building strong resilient communities. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities.”

RELATED: Campbell River Community Centre gets new high-speed vehicle charging station

The funds for the project come from multiple levels of government. About $230,000 is coming from the province’s CleanBC Communities Fund, while $275,000 is coming from the federal government’s Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Participating local governments are also contributing $183,000 together.

The EV charging stations will be placed in “key locations” based on demand and gaps in availability. According to an online resource that lets you locate charging stations, there are 11 EV charging stations currently in Campbell River.

READ ALSO: Electric vehicle options growing but profitability challenges limit growth

“People across Vancouver Island are increasingly turning to electric vehicles for a greener driving experience and reduced costs on fuel and maintenance,” said George Heyman, B.C.’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Through CleanBC and its partnerships, we’re increasing clean transportation options, supporting local economies and making life affordable for people as we build back a stronger, better B.C. for everyone following COVID-19.”

The announcement states that the Regional District of Nanaimo will receive 10 stations, Nanaimo and the Comox Valley Regional District will both get four stations, Courtenay is set to receive three stations, while Cumberland and Ucluelet are to get two stations each, and Comox, Cumberland, Tofino and Campbell River are set to get one each.

READ ALSO: Businesses, non-profits can apply for electric vehicle rebates in B.C.

@marissatielmarissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell River Mirror