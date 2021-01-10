Campbell River to expand CRadvantage network

Campbell River’s CRadvantage system will be expanded thanks to iTel Networks. File photo

Campbell River’s municipal CRadvantage internet service will be expanding for local businesses.

The city is partnering with iTel Networks to expand the service, providing internet connections to city facilities and other businesses in the community.

“Through partnerships with wholesale service providers such as iTel Networks, CRadvantage continues to expand internet service, increase market competition and reduce the cost of high speed internet access within the Campbell River area,” says Warren Kalyn, the City’s information technology manager.

The technology will help maintain affordable access for businesses.

That is important for companies who want to increase their online and social media presence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Construction contract awarded for SRD’s Connected Coast project

Campbell River Mirror