Campbell River suspect arrested after alleged ‘crime wave’ in Nanaimo

RCMP have arrested a man they characterized as a prolific offender on a one-man crime spree who allegedly committed multiple thefts and break-and-enters within a week of arriving in Nanaimo.

According to police, Gregory Pete, 39, who was arrested on Wednesday, moved to Nanaimo from Campbell River less than a week prior. During his relatively short time in Nanaimo, he allegedly committed a number of commercial break-and-enters, thefts of vehicles, thefts from vehicles and mail thefts.

At the time of his arrest, Pete was allegedly in possession of stolen vehicles, a stolen scooter, licence plates, dozens of pieces of stolen identification and equipment used to copy stolen credit card data.

“Pete more or less was the epicentre of this significant – albeit short, but intense – crime wave,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

Police said investigators were faced with sorting through the stolen identification to try to return it to its lawful owners.

Pete has been charged with one count of break-and-enter stemming from a break-in and theft of three vehicles from the Enterprise Rent-a-Car lot on Shenton Road on Sept. 16. All three stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Pete has also been charged with six counts of possession of stolen property and one count each of theft, mischief and driving offences. At the time of his arrest Pete was also allegedly in possession of a small quantity of GHB and was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Pete appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo on Friday.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected, police say.

