Campbell River Substation transformers energized

BC Hydro’s Campbell River Substation on the top of 7th Ave. Crews completed the slope seismic upgrades in 2017 and the new transformer, making it three transformers within the substation, was energised last month. The upgrade project has been ongoing for about two years to maintain electricity reliability for decades to come for the wider Campbell River community. Photo by BC Hydro

The two main project goals have been achieved but there still some finishing touhces for the project to be done this summer.