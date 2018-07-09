Campbell River rubbish fire being treated as suspicious

The fire department responded to a rubbish considered suspicious on Friday evening. File photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Fire Department responded to a report of a fire Friday evening that is being considered suspicious.

The fire was started in a pile of rubbish in an alley near a Netloft storage building. The site is behind the back parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore, and the incident took place about 7:30 p.m. on July 6.

“We got there quick to stop it from spreading,” Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty said. “It was right up against the building.”

There were reports of a black column of smoke coming from a burning pile, which included styrofoam. The fire looked to be suspiciously started, and the case has been turned over to police for further investigation.

“Apparently there were some witnesses, so RCMP were getting their statements,” Doherty added.