Campbell River RCMP respond to weapons call on Robron Road

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a man outside someone’s window brandishing a gun on Robron road on Thursday evening.

The initial report was that loud bangs had been heard and the person with the gun went into a nearby housing unit after waving the gun around “gangster style.”

Members of the Campbell River A Watch, Police Dog Services and the Community Response Unit contained the area and told people to exit the home. Multiple people came out of the building at different times, opened the door and then refused to comply with police before closing the door again. Police entered the home approximately one hour after the incident began.

No injuries were reported.

“When police are directing people, it is extremely important for them to follow instructions, that cannot be stressed enough,” said Const. Maury Tyre, who was on scene at the incident. “In this case the professionalism and patience of the members at the scene ensured nobody was injured, but with the actions of the people in the residence at the time it could have easily turned into a tragedy.”

The firearm was recovered from an individual who exited the unit, and it was determined to be a BB gun.

“However it appeared to be very real,” said the RCMP press release.

At least eight people were in the residence at the time of the incident. Most were underage and appeared to have used both alcohol and cannabis.

Police are reviewing the incident to determine any further actions to be taken.

