Man had barricaded himself in a room along the South Island Highway

A man was taken to hospital following a mental distress call on South Island Highway on Tuesday, July 28.

“Several” Campbell River RCMP officers were seen at a building in the area of the 50th parallel marker around 10 a.m., police confirmed in a news release later that day.

RCMP said a man reported to be in mental distress and had barricaded himself in a room while armed. There was a “brief stand-off” that ended with officers deploying a Taser.

The man was transported to hospital.

Campbell River Mirror